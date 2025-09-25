Akron hires national police research organization to conduct use of force review

Akron has hired a national police research organization to perform a review of Akron Police Department's use of force policy, according to a press release from Mayor Shammas Malik's office.

Malik introduced legislation to city council last year to hire a different national consulting firm, Paul, Weiss and 21 CP Solutions, to conduct the use of force review, which council rejected, citing the $640,000 price tag. Malik argued the price was necessary to hire the most qualified team.

Instead, the city hired Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), which, according to the organization's website, is an independent research nonprofit that focuses on critical issues in policing. The city hopes to have final policy recommendations by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

PERF will lead engagement efforts with officers, community members and stakeholders. The team will conduct a review of the police department's existing policies and procedures, and develop a list of recommendations and an implementation strategy.

“We are excited to move forward with this review and to make sure that our officers and union are involved in every step of the process," Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a statement.

The contract will cost the city $328,873, nearly half the price of Malik's original proposal.

PERF plans to work with the University of Akron's Department of Criminal Justice Studies to help develop the implementation strategy. The department had previously been floated by council members as a possible option to conduct the use of force review.

“One goal of this review is to ensure that we are providing our officers with the best policy, the best training and the clearest expectations for them to fulfill their duties to the residents of Akron," Malik said in a statement. "We also want to enhance mutual trust and understanding between city officers and the community."

Leaders and community members have been calling for a use of force policy review in the wake of several fatal police shootings in recent years, including the shooting deaths of 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker in 2024 and 25-year-old Jayland Walker in 2022, who were both Black.

"My commitment is that this report will not gather dust on a shelf, but will be used to guide our efforts for years to come," Malik said in a statement.

The city is putting together a working group to help guide PERF's engagement efforts, both with officers and the community.