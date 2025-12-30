Akron announces nearly $400K in Great Streets grants for local businesses

Akron has awarded nearly $400,000 in grants to businesses and entrepreneurs across the city as part of the latest round of funding for its Great Streets Akron Initiative.

The businesses will use the money either to support general operations and business development or for exterior improvements.

Trinmax Freight Movers received $5,000 through the Micro Enterprise Business Improvement Grant.

"As a minority women-owned business, this support represents more than funding — it represents belief, inclusion and opportunity," Tiffanny Charlow with Trinmax Freight Movers said in a statement. "It allows us to continue building a business rooted in our community, creating jobs, supporting local families and demonstrating that diverse, women-led companies can thrive and contribute to economic growth. We are grateful for this investment and committed to using it to strengthen the community that supports us.”

The grant, up to $5,000 awarded to businesses with five or less employees, comes with more than just funding, Akron’s Director of Economic Development Suzie Graham Moore said.

“Above and beyond that financial support is the connection to the network of business assistance providers that we have and in some cases the city of Akron even provides support to in the Akron region," she said.

Matching Building Improvement Grants totaling $229,785 will complement $165,000 in Micro Enterprise Business Improvement Grants.

The Great Streets Akron Initiative was started in 2018 with the goal of supporting and building walkable and vibrant neighborhoods. Since then, the city has awarded more than $2 million to local businesses, according to a press release from the city. Funding for the grant program comes from Community Development Block Grants through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

This year's grant funding will help improve 14 properties and support 40 entrepreneurs, according to the press release.

Businesses in 13 Neighborhood Business Districts are eligible to apply for funding through the program, according to the press release. The districts include: Copley East, Ellet, Firestone/Aster Ave., Goodyear Heights, Kenmore, Maple Valley, Merriman Valley, Middlebury, North Hill, South Arlington, Sherbondy Hill, Wallhaven and West Hill.