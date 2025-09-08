40 shell casings from four different weapons recovered from Cleveland Flats shooting, police say

Police found 40 shell casings from four different weapons following a shooting on the East Bank of The Flats in Cleveland Sunday.

In a news conference Monday, Cleveland Police Chief Annie Todd described the scene when police arrived around 6:30 p.m. at 1051 W. 10th St.

"It was chaotic,” Todd said. “The whole scene was a mess. There were people that were shaken up. They were trying to process what had just happened. People were just trying to go home and enjoy the beautiful weather after the Browns game."

Six people ranging in age from 16 to 45 were struck by bullets, according to Todd, but it wasn't just crowds of people affected.

"There were several vehicles that were struck by gunfire, some of which were occupied at the time," Todd said.

The City of Cleveland said in a statement that preliminary information showed there was an issue with overcrowding at Play Bar and Grill both inside and outside. The fire marshal was notified and responded. When they arrived, the crowd was pushed outside.

"Within one minute of dispatch of the call, Division of Police personnel assigned to the Browns special event detail responded to the area, most of whom had been dealing with large crowds in the Warehouse District area," the statement said.

Five people were treated by responders on scene and hospitalized. A sixth person was taken to the hospital by a private car.

One of those shot, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to police.

The city boarded up the windows and shut down Play Bar and Grill, near the shooting scene.

"We, as a city, are going to be assertive and aggressive in protecting the safety of all of our citizens,” said City of Cleveland Law Director Mark Griffin, who added the city had the right to shut the bar down.

“As an emergency order, it can be issued by any officer of the City of Cleveland, and so we did that collectively to protect the safety,” Griffin said.

“The bar was shut down by the law department and Building and Housing due to a clear and imminent threat to public safety," the city said when citing its reason for closing the bar.

The bar will have the opportunity to appeal the decision, Griffin said.

Those injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are following up on leads provided by callers, witnesses and video evidence.