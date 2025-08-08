Cleveland Heights mayor's wife indicted for trespassing

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday it has indicted Natalie McDaniel, the wife of embattled Cleveland Heights mayor Kahlil Seren, for allegedly trespassing into the home of a resident critical of the mayor.

The Prosecutor's Office said in a press release that McDaniel went inside a Cleveland Heights home on July 30 without permission from the owners, after taking pictures of a sign outside calling for Seren's recall. The incident was recorded by a video camera at the home.

"McDaniel was inside the home for approximately 17 seconds before exiting," the press release reads. "After exiting the residence, McDaniel appeared to take a photograph of a landmark sign on the front of the residence. McDaniel then proceeded to walk around the exterior of the residence to the back of the residence before exiting the property. McDaniel was on the property for approximately 3 ½ minutes."

McDaniel faces a fourth-degree felony count of trespassing in a habitation with a person present, and a fourth-degree misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seren had previously defended his wife's conduct in a July 31 news conference, attempting to refute the allegation that she had broken into the home on Coventry Road. At the time, the city argued McDaniel had approached the home to try and get a business card from a contractor and remained outside at all times.

Seren, who previously announced he would not seek reelection after not obtaining enough valid signatures, is facing a recall election in September. In May, a former city employee filed a civil rights complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and then sued, alleging he enabled a hostile work environment.

A report released in June found there was evidence that McDaniel, who is not a city employee, had "cursed, screamed, and was otherwise inappropriate and unprofessional" at City Hall but her behavior did not create an "unlawful hostile work environment" because she did not target anyone.

The report did not address the allegations in the civil rights complaints or the lawsuit filed.

In the civil rights complaint and the lawsuit, the former special assistant to the mayor, Patrick Costigan, said the mayor's wife, Natalie McDaniel, made antisemitic comments while acting as a de facto representative of the mayor.

Seren has previously denied the accusation of antisemitism. In May, he posted a 15-minute video to social media responding to the allegations, where he denounced antisemitism and defended his wife. He's also said he is the victim of political opposition rooted in racial prejudice.