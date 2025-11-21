Steubenville campus for Youngstown State University one step closer to reality

Youngstown State University's trustees voted Thursday to accept transfer of almost 13 acres of land in Steubenville at the former Eastern Gateway Community College campus from the Jefferson County Commissioners.

As the university develops programming, YSU President Bill Johnson said the focus will be on creating "high-quality, career-aligned academic pathways that respond to workforce needs" of the region and state.

“We’re not just inheriting a building—we’re investing in a future,” Johnson said in a press release Thursday. “By securing this campus space, we’re ensuring that local students continue to have access to strong career-enhancing programs, supportive services, and a university that believes in their community. YSU is here to provide continuity, credibility and a pathway forward."

Johnson told local news outlets that the university's hope is for classes and students to return to the Steubenville campus by summer 2026.

Eastern Gateway Community College closed in fall 2024. The closure was precipitated by the U.S. Department of Education ordering a halt to the community college's free tuition program in 2023, which the government deemed was in violation of federal law. After that change, the college's enrollment dropped steeply, and federal funding slowed to a crawl amid further scrutiny of finances and operations.

The Ohio auditor and other law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the college in January 2025 over financial irregularities.

"When EGCC closed its doors, thousands of students and families were left with uncertainty about their educational future," Johnson said in the release. "YSU stepped in because this region deserves a reliable partner—one that keeps its promises and delivers results. Accepting this property is another concrete step toward building a long-term, full-service educational presence in Steubenville.”

The transfer of the Eastern Gateway property to Youngstown State University Thursday includes Eastern Gateway’s former main building, the land around it and parking lots. Some of the campus property has been retained by the Jefferson County Commissioners for use for economic development.