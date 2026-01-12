Akron school board appoints new president, vice president

The Akron Public Schools Board of Education selected Barbara Sykes as president and Rene Molenaur as vice president.

The board voted unanimously Monday for both Sykes and Molenaur, which included the support of three new board members: Nathan Jarosz, Phil Montgomery and Karmaya Kelly.

Former board president Carla Jackson lost her re-election bid in November and former vice president Bruce Alexander had stepped down.

Both Sykes and Molenaur were previously part of a reform-minded voting bloc on the board. They were in the minority on several key votes in 2025, notably voting against hiring a new superintendent without conducting a search.

Sykes is a former state representative and became the first black woman to serve on Akron City Council when she was elected in 1983. She has held plenty of other notable positions as well, previously leading the Ohio AARP, Ohio United Way and the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus. Her daughter, U.S. Rep. Emilia Sykes (D-Akron) was on hand for her swearing in Monday.

"I pledge to listen to your concerns, your ideas, your aspirations. I pledge to lead with integrity and that word, 'transparency,' and focus on what is best for our students," Barbara Sykes said in her speech after being sworn in.

Molenaur is a senior instructional designer at the University of Akron's Extended Campus and is a former middle school teacher and instructional coach. She has two children who attend Akron Public Schools who also watched her be sworn in Monday.

"I believe the role of the vice president is to support our president, help ensure continuity, and contribute to thoughtful, respectful, effective governance," Molenaur said. "And so I'm committed to working collaboratively with the board, with the administration, grounded in a shared sense of purpose and responsibility."

Sykes noted the board will work with district administration to address "challenges" in the near future. A financial forecast Akron Public Schools submitted to the state last year shows the district's cash reserves depleted completely by the end of the 2027-2028 school year.