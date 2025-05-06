© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Detainee dies at Cuyahoga County Jail following medical emergency

Ideastream Public Media | By Matthew Richmond
Published May 6, 2025 at 3:33 PM EDT
The Cuyahoga County jail in Downtown Cleveland.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
The Cuyahoga County jail in Downtown Cleveland.

A 39-year-old detainee at the Cuyahoga County jail died this week due to an undisclosed medical emergency, according to an announcement from the county.

Tasha Grant died at MetroHealth Hospital on Monday, according to the county medical examiner’s office. The office did not release a cause of death.

Grant was in jail awaiting trial on two cases: an assault from the Southwest General Hospital Police Department on Sept. 3, 2024 and a vandalism case from the Garfield Heights Police Department on Sept. 12, 2024.

Grant was booked into the Cuyahoga County jail on April 17 and was undergoing a mental health evaluation.

According to a statement by the county, Grant was suffering from an undisclosed preexisting medical condition when she arrived and was transported to MetroHealth on May 2nd.

In February, another detainee, Jennifer Wade, died while undergoing evaluation and treatment prior to trial.
Matthew Richmond
Matthew Richmond is a reporter/producer focused on criminal justice issues at Ideastream Public Media.
