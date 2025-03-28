Akron Police Department, looking to staff up, issues call for new recruits

Akron is looking to bolster the ranks of it short-staffed police department. The city has issued a call for people interested in joining its next class of cadets for its police academy.

Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a press release Friday the city is actively looking for new recruits.

“I am looking forward to hiring another class of highly qualified and motivated Akron police officers,” said Police Chief Brian Harding. “Policing is an honorable profession and is one of the highest callings there is. Akron is an amazing place to serve.”

The Akron Police Department currently has 436 uniformed officers and 28 cadets enrolled in the academy, which a police spokesman said would bring the department up to adequate staffing levels. However the department is budgeted for 488 uniformed offices both in the current budget year.

The operating budget under consideration by city council for the coming year calls for the same staffing level for the department despite a proposed two percent decrease for the overall budget due to looming federal and state funding cuts and a shortfall in revenue.

Akron is among many cities in Northeast Ohio and across the country that have struggled with police department staffing in recent years. Akron police spokesman Sgt. Utomhin Okoh said attributed it to combination of attrition and anticipated retirements over the next five years. Okoh said the department needs to continue to hire just to maintain minimum staffing levels. He said officers can retire after anywhere between 25 and 33 years of service, and the department is experiencing an unexpected number of officers retiring sooner.

Eligibility for Akron's police academy is based on an number of factors. Candidates need to be between the ages of 20 and 45, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license, and either be a U.S. Citizen or have a green card.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik says being a police officer is among both the most challenging and rewarding calls to public service.

“We expect our officers to have a passion for public service and the residents of Akron," Malik said. "They are the frontline ambassadors in the neighborhoods – providing direct assistance to residents in need and keeping our community safe. Applicants should be enthusiastic about improving the Akron community, prepared to meet the demands of an evolving and dynamic law enforcement environment, and have a public service mindset.”

Cadets who are selected for the academy will take part in a 26-week paid training and get starting hourly pay of $31.53. Some applicants may also qualify for a $2,000 signing bonus. Applications are being accepted through the end of May.