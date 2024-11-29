15-year-old dies after being shot by Akron police officer Thanksgiving night

The Akron Police Department says a 15-year-old is dead after being shot by an officer on Thanksgiving night.

According to a press release from the department, two officers were parked in their police cruiser at East Avenue and Vernon Odom Blvd around 11 p.m. Thursday, working on a report from a previous call when they heard gunshots. When they got out of their car to investigate, they encountered a man with a loaded firearm. According to the statement, one of the officers opened fire at the suspect. Despite administering first aid, the statement said they man later died at a nearby hospital.

The department says both officers have been put on paid administrative leave.

The release from APD said the investigation is now in the hands of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, after which the findings will be submitted to the Ohio Attorney General for review. It will then be handed to a Summit County grand jury for review.

Akron Mayor Shammas Malik released a statement Friday evening identifying the young man as Jazmir Tucker.

"Every loss of life is a tragedy, and to lose a young life is heartbreaking," the mayor said of the 15-year-old's death in his statement. He said his thoughts were with the young man's family as well as the officers and their families.

Malik said while he hoped that BCI's independent investigation would provide "a full understanding of the incident," he asked the community to reserve judgment until more is known.

The mayor also indicated in his statement that the city would release body camera footage within the week to provide transparency. The city charter requires the release of records related to the incident within seven days.

