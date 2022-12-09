Man's death at Cuyahoga County jail third in just over a month

A man died inside the Cuyahoga County Jail early Friday morning, the third death in a little over a month.

Edrick Brooks, 56, was found unresponsive in his cell at about 2:40 in the morning, authorities said. Corrections officers administered aid until paramedics arrived and Brooks was pronounced dead at 2:57 a.m.

Since 2018, 19 people have died after being booked into the jail. One more person died of an apparent overdose in October as he arrived at the jail.

It’s unclear why Brooks was at the jail. There is no recent court case listed under his name on the county courts website.

Following last month’s deaths, Sheriff Steven Hammett announced a series of measures to increase safety at the jail, including the issuance of suicide prevention blankets, the removal of rails from beds and additional cameras.

The county medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of Brooks' death, which occurred within 24 hours of his arrival.