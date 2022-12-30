© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Inside the Bricks My Changing Neighborhood 16x9
Inside the Bricks
Hosted by Justin Glanville

“Inside the Bricks” tells in-depth stories of people in the places they live and work, and in their own words.

In the second season — “Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood” — reporter and storyteller Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse – or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.

Inside the Bricks graphic yellow
Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood
In season two of Ideastream Public Media's "Inside the Bricks" podcast, host Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.
Inside the Bricks Woodhill Homes horizontal graphic
Inside the Bricks: Woodhill Homes
“Inside the Bricks: Woodhill Homes” shares personal stories from one of the nation’s earliest public housing neighborhoods as it faces a complete rebuild.
Justin Glanville
Justin Glanville tells stories of Northeast Ohio’s people and also helps them tell their own stories through Ideastream Public Media’s the “Sound of Us” initiative.
