Inside the Bricks
“Inside the Bricks” tells in-depth stories of people in the places they live and work, and in their own words.
In the second season — “Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood” — reporter and storyteller Justin Glanville talks to his neighbors about whether their Cleveland neighborhood can stay diverse – or if it’s on a one-way journey toward becoming completely gentrified.
Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood
“Inside the Bricks: Woodhill Homes” shares personal stories from one of the nation’s earliest public housing neighborhoods as it faces a complete rebuild.
Inside the Bricks: Woodhill Homes