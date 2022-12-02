-
A live town hall event caps off "Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood."
Cleveland explores ways to keep residents from being displaced by gentrification.
Residents of Gordon Square in Cleveland decry the city's tax policies as favoring new residents over old.
The fifth episode explores whether gentrification is a real problem in Rust Belt cities such as Cleveland.
Neighbors talk about their decisions to leave or move into the gentrifying Gordon Square neighborhood of Cleveland.
Leaders from Detroit-Shoreway in Cleveland talk about whether they believe the neighborhood can remain diverse.
There's this tunnel at the end of my street that leads to Edgewater Park, which features one of the largest and most popular beaches in Ohio.
In the first season of Inside the Bricks, I focused on a neighborhood on the brink of a complete rebuild. The neighborhood was Woodhill Homes, on Cleveland's East Side.
The second season of Ideastream Public Media's podcast, "Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood," debuts Sept. 14, 2022, wherever you get your podcasts!