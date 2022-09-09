'Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood' will look at Gordon Square in Cleveland

"Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood" debuts Sept. 14, 2022, wherever you get your podcasts!

Hi, I’m Justin Glanville. I live in a neighborhood I really love. It’s called Gordon Square, in Cleveland.

Part of why I love it is that, to me, it feels like it belongs to everyone — like everyone is welcome here, regardless of their income or race or ethnicity or gender. And the statistics back that up. It's one of Cleveland’s most diverse neighborhoods.

But when I look around, I wonder how long all that will last. Houses seem to get flipped overnight. It seems like a new luxury apartment building starts construction every week. And people’s property taxes are doubling. Tripling. Quadrupling.

I got curious about how my neighbors feel about what’s going on here. Are they hopeful we can stay both vibrant and welcoming? Or do they feel it’s inevitable that the whole place will one day be redeveloped for only the rich?

Is it possible for neighborhoods to remain “for everyone” in a country where there are a lot of factors that keep us separate?

Join me as I ask all of those questions … and experience the sights and sounds of my neighborhood as it is today. Like going window shopping for purple trolls; checking out an Italian social club, men only and learning about the culinary wonders of cassava leaves.

It’s all coming up on "Inside the Bricks: My Changing Neighborhood" – the latest podcast from Ideastream Public Media, wherever you get your podcasts.