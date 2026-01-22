How to avoid frostbite for kids in Northeast Ohio's extreme cold

As extremely cold temperatures grip Northeast Ohio, emergency doctors are warning that frostbite can develop faster than many parents realize, especially in children.

“Thirty minutes or less typically is all the time that’s required to develop frostbite in exposed individuals when the windchill is near zero,” said MetroHealth emergency physician Dr. Jeremiah Escajeda. “It doesn’t take much time.”

Frostbite happens when skin and underlying tissue begin to freeze, most often on fingers, toes, ears and noses left exposed to the cold. Children are particularly at risk because they often don’t recognize early warning signs.

University Hospitals pediatric ER Dr. Deanna Dahl-Grove said parents shouldn’t rely on kids to know when they need to come inside.

“Kids are at risk primarily because they like to have fun,” she said. “They’re not going to notice if their toes are cold or numb until it’s too late.”

Doctors advise dressing children in layers, keeping extremities covered and changing out of wet clothing. If frostbite is suspected, Escajeda said children should be brought inside and gently warmed. He cautioned against rubbing the skin or applying direct heat, which can make the injury worse.

Dahl-Grove said short, supervised bursts of outdoor activity, such as 15 minutes of sledding or going for a walk, can be safe and help lift children’s moods during long winter days.

Parents also don't need to worry about vitamin D deficiency from staying inside, she added. As long as kids are getting a varied diet, they should be fine, Dahl-Grove said, noting that many foods including dairy are fortified.