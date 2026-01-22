© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to avoid frostbite for kids in Northeast Ohio's extreme cold

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:31 PM EST
Bundling up for time outside in winter helps protect kids’ fingers, toes, ears and noses from frostbite during frigid temperatures.
Evelyn Apinis
/
Shutterstock
Even 15 minutes of outdoor time in winter can boost mood. Bundling up helps protect kids’ fingers, toes, ears and noses from frostbite during frigid temperatures.

As extremely cold temperatures grip Northeast Ohio, emergency doctors are warning that frostbite can develop faster than many parents realize, especially in children.

“Thirty minutes or less typically is all the time that’s required to develop frostbite in exposed individuals when the windchill is near zero,” said MetroHealth emergency physician Dr. Jeremiah Escajeda. “It doesn’t take much time.”

Frostbite happens when skin and underlying tissue begin to freeze, most often on fingers, toes, ears and noses left exposed to the cold. Children are particularly at risk because they often don’t recognize early warning signs.

University Hospitals pediatric ER Dr. Deanna Dahl-Grove said parents shouldn’t rely on kids to know when they need to come inside.

“Kids are at risk primarily because they like to have fun,” she said. “They’re not going to notice if their toes are cold or numb until it’s too late.”

Doctors advise dressing children in layers, keeping extremities covered and changing out of wet clothing. If frostbite is suspected, Escajeda said children should be brought inside and gently warmed. He cautioned against rubbing the skin or applying direct heat, which can make the injury worse.

Dahl-Grove said short, supervised bursts of outdoor activity, such as 15 minutes of sledding or going for a walk, can be safe and help lift children’s moods during long winter days.

Parents also don't need to worry about vitamin D deficiency from staying inside, she added. As long as kids are getting a varied diet, they should be fine, Dahl-Grove said, noting that many foods including dairy are fortified.
Health
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Taylor Wizner