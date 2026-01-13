Northeast Ohio's high vaccination rates limit impact of new measles cases

Cleveland health officials said most of the region remains protected from measles following three recent cases in Cuyahoga County — but encouraged residents to stay up to date on measles vaccinations.

Cleveland Public Health’s Dr. David Margolius said the disease is often underestimated because it has been so rare for decades.

“Measles is deadly and can be deadly. And so it’s just something that most of us have been lucky enough to not have seen,” he said.

Margolius said children and adults who have received both doses of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps, and rubella, are well protected. In Cuyahoga County, more than 80 percent of the population is immunized.

“The measles vaccine is very effective," he said. "So we essentially don’t have to worry about measles spreading in vaccinated populations and only need to worry about it spreading in unvaccinated populations.”

The highly contagious virus can linger in the air for up to two hours and can be spread from four days before a rash appears to four days after, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash that typically starts at the hairline and spreads downward, the CDC reports. Complications such as diarrhea, ear infections, and pneumonia are more common among children under 5, adults over 20, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Pneumonia is the most common cause of death from measles in young children.

Most Northeast Ohio counties maintain strong vaccination coverage, helping prevent wider outbreaks. However, some — including Holmes County — remain vulnerable due to lower vaccination rates.

Dr. Margolius encouraged families to stay up to date on routine childhood vaccines and discuss any concerns with their doctors.

“It needs to be continued to be…a routine part of growing up in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to get vaccinated for these really scary, but very preventable illnesses,” he said.

The CDC recommends two doses of MMR for children — the first between 12 and 15 months, and a second between 4 and 6 years. Adults who are unvaccinated or unsure of their vaccination status are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

The three recent cases in Cuyahoga County were in a single household, with one additional presumed case. The children were unvaccinated and had recently traveled to an area experiencing an ongoing measles outbreak.

Public health officials said local health departments are actively monitoring potential exposures and are ready to provide guidance if more cases appear in Cleveland.