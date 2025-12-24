These hidden hazards could spark a winter house fire

Winter fires spiked in Cuyahoga County last year, according to MetroHealth System.

Doctors and fire experts say that while many families stay cozy indoors with fireplaces and space heaters, they may be using them in ways that put themselves at risk.

MetroHealth burn surgeon Dr. Patrick Maluso said space heaters placed too close to beds, blankets or couches are a major danger.

“Space heaters, even though they're cozy and it's nice to snuggle up next to one, they really should be three feet away from anything that can be flammable. So furniture, bedding, sheets, curtains, they should be that far away from them,” he said.

Dr. Maluso recommended turning off space heaters when leaving a room or going to sleep. He also advised plugging them directly into a wall instead of using an extension cord, and warned against using older kerosene heaters indoors.

“Blankets are the safest way to keep warm while sleeping,” he said.

Carbon monoxide is another hidden danger that can be deadly if families are unprepared. The gas is colorless and odorless, and can build up in homes that are tightly sealed against winter weather.

“If you don't have a detector, you don't know until it's too late," Dr. Maluso said. "The symptoms of carbon monoxide, if the levels get too high, cause confusion, sleepiness, coma and death.”

He urged families to install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every floor and test them monthly. It’s also important to have an escape plan with at least two exits from every room so everyone knows what to do in an emergency.

The holiday season adds extra fire risks. Christmas trees, wreaths, stockings and garlands can catch fire if placed too close to fireplaces or other heat sources, Dr. Maluso said.

“Garlands and wreaths on the mantel that could fall down and catch on fire," he said. "If it is a working fireplace that you intend to use, we don't recommend keeping any flammable items on the mantle.”

But it's not just fireplaces that are risky. There are electrical fire dangers as well. Dr. Maluso said people should never plug one extension cord into another and avoid running cords under rugs, where wires can fray and spark. He also said families should not leave a Christmas tree with lights on unattended or while sleeping.