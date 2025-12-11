© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

'Walk like a penguin': How to avoid a winter slip that lands you in the ER

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published December 11, 2025 at 1:34 PM EST
A man slips on ice and is helped by someone else.
Lena Evans
/
Shutterstock
Winter ice and uneven surfaces pose a major fall risk for older adults, who make up many of MetroHealth’s seasonal injury cases.

MetroHealth System in Cleveland said almost half of the serious injuries it sees this time of year come from people slipping and falling on icy or snowy surfaces.

Anthony Zalewski, the hospital’s injury prevention coordinator, said many wintertime patients arrive with orthopedic injuries or traumatic brain injuries, which happen when older adults aren't able to get their hands up in time to protect their heads.

But he said the danger doesn’t end with the fall.

“These particular things are more of a problem because of the fact that you now are at risk of cold exposure," Zalewski said. "It is very important to make sure that you’re prepared to be out there."

For adults 65 and older, falls are both the leading cause of injury and the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Winter is especially dangerous, Zalewski said — and not just because of slipping hazards.

“A lot it is about situational awareness, knowing what the conditions are [and] understanding what you can do to prevent those falls," he said. "I think snow sometimes decreases our ability to understand where the dips are in the sidewalk."

Zalewski recommends people “walk like a penguin” on icy ground by taking shorter steps and planting each foot firmly before moving the other. He also encourages neighbors and family members to keep sidewalks and walkways cleared and salted for those at higher risk.

Older adults can also reduce their chances of falling by doing activities that build strength and stability. Zalewski said chair-based exercises or practices like Tai Chi can help improve leg strength, balance and coordination.
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
