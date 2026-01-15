Think sudden weather changes make you sick? Science says you're not imagining it

If you’ve felt congested or run down over the past few days, you’re not alone.

An arctic cold front moved through Northeast Ohio this week, sending temperatures plunging by as much as 25 degrees in a single day. For some, the abrupt change has coincided with symptoms that feel like the start of a cold, even when they’re not actually sick.

Cleveland Clinic allergist Dr. Dylan Timberlake said these symptoms are tied to both changes in air pressure and exposure to cold, dry air, which can irritate the nose and sinuses.

“Some people, they're sensitive to (barometric changes), and so that can kind of throw people off when they feel like they have more sinus pressure (and) sinus pain,” Timberlake said.

Cold air itself can dry out the nasal passages, causing irritation, inflammation, and the runny or stuffy noses people often associate with winter. Timberlake said cold temperatures briefly reduce the nose’s natural defenses against viruses, making people more susceptible to infection.

Colder weather often drives people indoors, where dry air from furnaces and exposure to indoor allergens like dust mites and pet dander can make congestion and irritation worse.

Some ways to ease symptoms at home include keeping spaces clean, using HEPA air filters to capture airborne particles and considering over-the-counter nasal sprays or allergy medicines to relieve discomfort, Timberlake said.

For people who experience recurring symptoms with weather changes, Timberlake said seeing an allergist can help identify whether the issue is driven by irritants, non-allergic triggers such as temperature swings, or are truly allergy-related.