MetroHealth says it has no plans to close despite Cleveland mayor's warning

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb is warning that Cuyahoga County’s safety-net hospital, MetroHealth System, could “go out of business” if federal Medicaid cuts go through.

In a recent Politico interview, Bibb said the $1 trillion dollars in reductions passed by Congress this summer would devastate urban hospitals like MetroHealth.

"Cleveland is home to our only safety net hospital ... and they could go out of business if these cuts go through," Bibb said.

MetroHealth System spokesperson Rita Andolsen said she had no comment on Bibb's interview, but that the system has no plans to close.

"We are doing and plan to continue to do everything within our power with the partnership of our community to make certain that we continue to provide access to anybody who walks through our doors," she said.

The system is facing major financial pressures as it bears the costs of caring for an increasing number of uninsured patients.

MetroHealth has cut staff and closed some outpatient offices. It’s also proposing new limits on free or discounted care for middle-income uninsured patients, while helping more people enroll in insurance coverage.

In July, as it laid off 125 administrative employees, the system cited rising costs from caring for uninsured patients and expected Medicaid cuts. MetroHealth's financial reports showed uncompensated care nearly doubled from $180 million in 2022 to $369 million in 2024.

Bibb’s office said it wasn’t available to comment at this time.