How to keep kids safe around water this summer

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, but Northeast Ohioans may take a little longer to wade into newly opened pools. The weather will be cool with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.

Some local physicians want to remind people, however, that when the weather does warm up they should take precautions around water, especially when it comes to children.

Adults should have their eyes on children at all times — whether at pools, beaches, or lakes — to prevent them from wandering off and potentially drowning, said Dr. Joseph Tagliaferro, ER physician at MetroHealth Medical Center.

"The majority of the water issues that we see, they happen when kids are out of the parents' sight," Dr. Tagliaferro said. "Little kids, they're always running around, and they're not always running around with their vision orienting themselves... and they can easily fall into a pool."

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children ages one to four years old, with an average of 11 fatal and 22 non-fatal drownings per day, according to the National Drowning Prevention Alliance.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last year that drownings are increasing, with about 500 more drowning deaths each year since 2019.

Experts have not pinpointed what's behind the increase in the tragedies, but some suggest the lack of availability of swimming lessons, pool closures, and lifeguard shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic may have had an impact.

Adding layers of protection

Cleveland Clinic experts recommend people who have or visit backyard pools make sure the pool has a floating alarm that triggers when waves are detected in the water. They also suggest installing fencing, but only if the fence is climb-proof and has a working lock on the gate.

Parents, grandparents and guardians should stay vigilant even at public pools or beaches like Edgewater Beach or Euclid Beach Park, Tagliaferro said .

"The more eyes on the children, the better," he said. "Lifeguards are trained to manage emergencies, poolside or at the lake. But the lifeguard can only watch so many people at once."

Tagliaferro recommends always using life jackets while on boats, and putting young children in floaties, to keep their head above water in case they fall in.

Alcohol consumption also increases risk of accidents around water, he warned.

"Your judgment is impaired if you're under the influence," Tagliaferro said. "So you're inadvertently putting your children at risk."

Preparing in advance

Parents can help make sure their children are protected by registering them for swim lessons while they are young, Tagliaferro said.

On days of water-side gatherings, he said people should make sure their cell phones are charged to make calls in emergencies.

Keeping a cool head during emergencies is the most important action step, he said.

"We want to act with urgency, but we also don't want to make the situation worse by overreacting," he said. "Take a step back, collect yourself before we say anything, and just kind of be that strength for the person that's undergoing the emergency."