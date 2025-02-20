Flu cases are reaching pre-pandemic highs. It's not too late to get the shot, doctors say

Flu cases are on the rise in Northeast Ohio, but infectious disease doctors say it’s not too late to get the vaccine this year.

The U.S. may be experiencing the worst flu season it's seen since 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s keeping local hospitals and outpatient clinics busy.

There have been 568 hospitalization for Influenza A in Northeast Ohio as of Feb. 8. Nationally, the flu mortality rate has surpassed the COVID-19 rate for the first time since the pandemic.

Seven flu-related deaths have been reported in Cuyahoga County.

Dr. Amy Ray, vice president for infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at MetroHealth, said the flu vaccine is typically 30-60% effective at preventing infection, depending on the strain that year.

“More importantly, it mitigates the risk of severe infection," she said. "It does so just by priming your body's immune system for the fight. If you're prepared when you have an infection, your host response is more readily able to control it."

Ray said people should get the jab even if they've already had the flu this season, because they can still be infected by a different strain.

While flu activity is to be expected seasonally, she said several factors, including lack of exposure to the flu during the pandemic, are contributing to high rates this year.

“Certainly just a lot more flu activity generally depends on what strains are circulating, how well those strains match what's included in the vaccine, and importantly, if patients have been immunized against influenza," Ray said.

Those with underlying health issues should seek testing as soon as possible if they become ill, as early treatment can prevent severe illness and hospitalization, she said.

Besides vaccination, Ray advised people practice good hand hygiene, cover coughs and stay home when sick.