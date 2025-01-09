How to prevent spread of norovirus as cases climb in Northeast Ohio

Feeling nauseous and vomiting? You may have come down with norovirus, the nasty stomach bug that circulates year-round, but peaks in winter months.

Right now, norovirus is circulating at a high rate across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Donald Dumford, a Cleveland Clinic infectious disease specialist, said the virus spread has reached a seven-year peak in the last month or two.

Since it’s spreading during high COVID-19, RSV and flu season, some doctors are calling it a “quad-demic" — causing emergency rooms, doctors' offices and urgent cares to fill up with more sick people than usual.

"I'm hoping that we're hitting our peak now and we're going to start to see a decline in the next few weeks," Dumford said.

Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread by touching surfaces, contaminated food or drinks, or from being around sick people, he said. One of the best ways to avoid it is by practicing proper hand hygiene.

“I think really the most important thing is washing your hands before you eat," Dumford said. "That's going to be a good soap and water technique, typically washing your hands for 20 seconds.”

Cleaning high-touch surfaces with a bleach solution is another effective way of preventing spread, he said.

Shellfish can also become contaminated with norovirus, so Dumford cautioned against eating raw oysters or undercooked shellfish. He said shellfish should be heated to 145 degrees using methods other than steaming, such as baking or frying, to decrease risk of illness.

There aren't treatments that are effective at stopping norovirus, Dumford said, only Tylenol to help to bring down a fever. However, the illness typically resolves in 48 to 72 hours.

“It's very annoying, but the average person is going to recover very quickly," he said. "I think maybe if you have a weak immune system or if you're elderly, you might want to take extra precautions.”

For those who might be at risk of serious illness, he said avoiding contact with people who might be sick and preparing your own food could be choices worth considering.

Fluid loss leading to dehydration is also a concern. Lightheadedness in adults may be a sign of dehydration and require a hospital visit. In children, Dumford said parents should look for mouths or skin that look really dry, or they're starting to get lethargic, at which point parents should take the child to the emergency room.