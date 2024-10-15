NEO pneumonia cases are on the rise. Here are the symptoms and how to limit your risk

The fall and winter respiratory virus season is putting local health care experts on higher-than-normal alert for pneumonia.

Although there hasn't yet been an abnormal spike in cases for this time of year, doctors say it's important to stay vigilant because the disease can lead to life-threatening complications.

"I think we're having more viral cases of pneumonia in general," said Dr. Rami Abboud, a pulmonologist with Mercy Health in Lorain. "Based on our inpatient hospitalization, I wouldn't say they're spiking more than usual, but it's the season for respiratory illnesses."

Like other respiratory viruses, cases rise during the cold weather months as people stay indoors and gather for the holidays.



How do you get pneumonia?

Pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in the lungs, commonly caused by bacteria or viruses. Common symptoms include coughing, chest pain while coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, fever, chills and confusion or change in mental state in older adults.

Viral pneumonia is the most common, Abboud said, and is easily detectable and diagnosed with nasal swab tests.

Cases of pneumonia can be mild to life-threatening, which can depend on a person's age and health. Adults over age 65 and children under 2 are at higher risk for severe cases, Abboud said. Adults with chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and people who are immunocompromised are also at greater risk.

"And then alcohol abuse and smoking," Abboud said. "So people who are a daily smoker, although they don't have or they're not yet aware of an underlying chronic lung disease, are at higher risk of severe cases of pneumonia."



How to tell if it's pneumonia

Though pneumonia symptoms present similarly to other respiratory viruses, Abboud advised to pay attention to sputum, or mucus, production.

"I would say that fever and sputum, or phlegm production, is probably more specific for pneumonia rather than a heart-related symptom like congestive heart failure," he said, adding that he also looks for cough, fever and shortness of breath when diagnosing pneumonia cases.

If symptoms linger longer than a few days or feel more severe than a usual case of the flu, Abboud recommended seeking medical attention.



How to prevent pneumonia

Catching viral infections such as the flu or COVID-19 can lead to viral pneumonia in high-risk patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, though Abboud said more research is needed to determine how a history of COVID-19 affects risk for pneumonia.

"But definitely having chronic symptoms or a chronic lung disease related to COVID puts you at a higher risk for cardiovascular complications," he said.

The best precautions to limit infection include hand washing, avoiding people who are sick, wearing a mask and maintaining a healthy diet and good hydration.

"If you have a chronic medical condition, like heart disease or diabetes, pay extra attention and make sure to seek medical attention if symptoms become more than what you expect from a viral illness," Abboud said.