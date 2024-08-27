As COVID-19 surges in NEO, public health experts discuss new vaccine, long-COVID research

For the 12th week in a row, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Ohio. According to the Ohio Department of Health, there are nearly 4 million reported cases statewide, and the number in Cuyahoga County is more than 280,000, which is up 8,000 cases from last week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced recently that there will be a new COVID-19 vaccine that is more capable of protecting people from these new mutations of the virus. Many Americans may be able to receive the vaccine as early as this week.

On Tuesday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll be joined by a Cleveland Clinic physician and the Cuyahoga County medical director who will talk about the recent surge of COVID-19 and what to expect this fall. We'll also talk about the new vaccine and whether you should consider other vaccines to protect against common respiratory diseases such as RSV and the flu.

And later this hour, significant strides have been made in understanding how the COVID-19 virus works since the start of the pandemic. But one phenomenon continues to remain a mystery: long COVID.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1 in 13 U.S. adults have long COVID symptoms. So, what does that mean?

Long COVID can affect individuals of all ages and presents through various unique symptoms. The most common include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, headaches and body aches. These symptoms can last years and have forced many to leave their jobs and completely alter their way of life.

At The Ohio State University, a team of researchers are working to develop effective treatments and better understand the long-term consequences of the virus.

They recently received a $15 million federal grant from the NIH to find solutions to long COVID. This Tuesday, we will speak to the project lead about their progress thus far.

And finally this hour, we'll learn about an award-winning mystery series, called the Kate Burkholder series, by Northeast Ohio native, author Linda Castillo.

Guests:

-Donald Dumford, M.D., Infectious Disease Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital

-Prakash Ganesh, M.D., Medical Director, Cuyahoga County Board of Health

-Amal Amer, M.D., Ph.D, Professor of microbial infection and immunity at The Ohio State University

-Anna Huntsman, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Linda Castillo, Author, "The Burning"