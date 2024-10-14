Uninsured? Need a COVID shot? Here’s where to get them for free

People without insurance can get COVID-19 vaccines for free at federally qualified health centers and public health departments.

The shots are available for adults and kids at Neighborhood Family Practice centers through the federal 317 program, said Dr. Melanie Golembiewski, the practice's chief medical officer.

The program allows health care providers who order vaccines through the Vaccines for Children program to access vaccines for adults 19 and older who are uninsured, she said.

“That was a game changer for us this week when we learned about that because we really weren’t sure if that was coming through,” Golembiewski said.

Health insurance covers COVID vaccines for many Americans but advocates worried that patients without insurance faced costly out-of-pocket expenses to get a shot after the federal Bridge Access Program ran out of funding in August.

That program was set up to make sure that uninsured Americans could get a COVID shot, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the 317 program, the vaccine is available to uninsured adults at local health departments or federally funded health centers, according to the Ohio Department of Health. To qualify as an adult for a free vaccine, you must be uninsured or have insurance that does not cover all vaccines.

Ohioans 18 and younger can get a COVID shot if they are Medicaid eligible, have no health insurance coverage, are underinsured or are American Indian or Alaskan Native.

But the shots are not available at all Northeast Ohio health departments. The Warren City Health District said it is providing the shot to the uninsured free of charge.

But the Kent City Health Department has not ordered any vaccines, said Health Commissioner Joan Seidel. That's because last year nobody took advantage of the COVID shots that they received. Instead, she said Kent's health department wants to focus on getting people without insurance health coverage.

This year’s COVID-19 vaccine has been updated to fight the newest strain of the virus, and the CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get boosted heading into respiratory illness season.

“We vaccinate to protect others,” Golembiewski said. “We’re vaccinating to protect our grandma, the lady who sits next to us wherever we go, our family and our neighbors as well.”

Golembiewski said patients didn’t need to worry which manufacturer provided earlier shots they may have received. Any booster would be equally effective, she said.

“If there’s something that is detouring you from getting a vaccine that may be lifesaving, talk to your healthcare provider before making the final call,” Golembiewski said. “Use us as resources we want you to be safe and healthy.”

