In Cleveland for Game 3 of the ALCS? Here are some parking tips

For the first time since 2016 Cleveland is playing in the American League Championship Series, and as fans get ready to head downtown Thursday for the first home game of the series, parking prices have been rising.

As of Wednesday, ParkMobile, an app used to find and reserve parking ahead of time, is showing parking spots for Game 3 of the ALCS going for as much as $72 a pop. Despite the high prices, Emily Lauer, Vice President of Communications for Destination Cleveland , said there are other options.

“The great thing about downtown Cleveland that even locals forget is how walkable it is,” Lauer said. “You can park really close and probably pay a premium or, you know, park a little farther and walk.”

Rosemary Mudry, the executive director of the Cleveland Public Market Corporation which operates West Side Market in Ohio City said that they would offer fans parking for $10.

“It's really important for our small businesses that that shoppers have the ability to use the parking lot,” Murdy said. “But we close at 5:00 and we welcome folks after 5:00 to park and use the lot to walk to the game or any other events that may be happening around town.”

The West Side Market parking lot is about a mile away from Progressive Field.

Cleveland State University's South Garage, which is only about a half mile from the field is also offering event parking. According to the university's parking services, you’ll be able to park starting at 3 p.m for the games scheduled for Cleveland on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (if the best of seven series requires a game 5. ) The rate for Thursday and Saturday is $20 but goes up to $30 on Friday due to another event taking place at Playhouse Square at the same time.

Public transportation may also be worth considering for getting to and from the game.

“If you're on the East Side in Beachwood, you could take the blue or the green line in on the rapid,” Lauer said. “If you're down near the airport at a hotel, you can always pop over to the airport and take the red line in from Westlake.”

Greater Cleveland RTA said in a press release that it will offer a $5 all-day pass for purchase either on the RTA Transit App or at station ticket vending machines. From Tower City Station, commuters can then take the connecting walkway to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse which is adjacent to Progressive Field. The walkway will open four hours before game three.

The guardians offer reserve parking through their website, letting you pay ahead of the game.

Downtowncleveland.com has an interactive map of different parking lots downtown to help you find the perfect spot before heading to the fieldhouse.