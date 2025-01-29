Northeast Ohio health leaders warn of potential risks to public health at talk

Actions taken early in the new Trump administration and their impacts on the health of communities were the focus of a conversation in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

At a talk hosted by the Akron Press Club, academics and health advocates raised concerns about a future where power could be stripped from local public health departments, bird flu spreads unchecked and health misinformation continues to grow.

Donna Skoda, Summit County’s recently-retired commissioner of public health, said she worries about funding being cut off for research into health disparities amid federal grants under review by the new Trump administration.

“It’s very insightful to understand why something happens to somebody, but not somebody else," she said. "It’s the idea that you can really learn from that and make informed choices.”

Dr. Tara Smith, a professor at Kent State University's College of Public Health, mentioned how so-called diversity, equity and inclusion grants also support research into rural health issues, which otherwise may not get funding priority.

The talk occurred at the same time that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appeared before Congress for his nomination hearings for health secretary. The speakers in Akron said a confirmation could have drastic impacts to public health in Northeast Ohio.

Dr. Amy Lee, a professor with Northeast Ohio Medical University, said she’s concerned about cuts to funding for research on Long COVID-19 and other deadly infectious diseases. Kennedy has said he would shift the agency’s focus to prioritize chronic diseases.

“We have not conquered infectious diseases," she said. "We are likely to have another pandemic in the future. It’s not a matter of if, but when.”

Lee also said she’s concerned about how Kennedy’s anti-vaccine views would influence policy, or impact vaccine uptake, with more people questioning their safety and efficacy since the COVID-19 pandemic.