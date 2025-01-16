Case Western to study effects of healthy groceries on pregnant women with $3.8 million grant

Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine will study how different methods of delivering doctor-recommended groceries could help Cleveland women with high-risk pregnancies.

The goal of the study, made possible with a $3.8 million grant from the National Institute of Nursing Research, is to look for solutions to improve the health of low-income women and their babies in Cleveland, where rates of maternal and infant mortality are high.

Researchers will study three different approaches of providing medically-tailored groceries — including delivering directly to homes, an option that includes culinary and nutrition education, and through clinics held at University Hospitals and MetroHealth.

About 360 Cleveland women will receive the groceries over several weeks, or months, during pregnancy, along with $100 to spend on cooking tools and suggested recipes.

Alissa Glenn, director of community health and research at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, said the study is motivated, in part, by research showing that what women eat during pregnancy has a big impact on their postpartum health and the health of their baby.

“The literal nutrition that someone has is going to influence their health outcomes," she said. "We are also impacting the stress that they feel overall, so we are collecting data to try to understand both of those factors.”

Elaine Borawski, a Case Western nutrition professor, said what makes this study different from other “food is medicine” programs is how easy it is to get the healthy groceries.

“Being pregnant without transportation, having a couple other kids, how are you going to manage even getting regular groceries, let alone finding a store, which is not going to likely be in the neighborhood?" she said.

The hope is that the research can make the case for funding similar, long-term programs for people with limited incomes, Borawski said.