Summit County Public Health to hold mpox drive-thru vaccine clinic

Summit County Public Health is now accepting registrations for a drive-thru mpox vaccination clinic it will hold later this month.

The health department will offer the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine series for people at high risk, including people who have been exposed or have had a sex partner in the past two weeks who has been diagnosed.

The CDC says people who are vaccinated can still get mpox, a virus formerly called "monkeypox," but will likely experience less severe symptoms. The agency does not recommend routine vaccinations for the general public.

Health officials warn of a possible resurgence of the virus this summer, as cases tick up again and many Americans live in high-risk areas where there are also low vaccination rates, according to the CDC.

As of June 1, there were 393 cases of mpox in the state with nearly 40% concentrated in Cuyahoga County, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Nearly 11,000 people have been vaccinated, according to ODH since the outbreak began last year.

SCPH’s first dose clinic will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 1867 W. Market St. Akron, Ohio from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second dose clinic will be held at the same location on July 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents who are interested in mpox vaccination can go to the Summit County Public Health website for more information on the risk criteria and to register.