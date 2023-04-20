A case of measles is confirmed in Summit County

Public health officials in Summit County are investigating a single confirmed case of measles, Summit County Public Health (SCPH) announced Wednesday.

The case was in an unvaccinated individual in the county, according to a media release.

The communicable disease staff is handling the investigation and is doing contact tracing to notify anyone who had potentially been exposed, said Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

Measles is not common in the U.S. due to widespread vaccination, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Preliminary case counts show that in 2022 there were 121 cases in the U.S.

But outbreaks and infections do occur, mostly among people who are not vaccinated, the CDC said.

Vaccination is the best way to protect against measles, according to the health department. The disease is highly contagious; 90% of unvaccinated individuals who are exposed to measles will become infected.

Measles spreads by coughing, talking or being in the same room with someone with the virus, the health department said. Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and

watery eyes followed by a rash that normally spreads from the head to the rest of the body.

Typically, the first symptom, usually a fever, takes eight to 12 days to appear, according to SCPH. The rash normally appears two to three days after the fever.

If you have symptoms, SCPH said to call your doctor or clinic to find out if you need to come in for a visit. Telling your provider about your possible infection before you go in can prevent exposing others at a doctor's office or urgent care facility.

The measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine is available at the SCPH’S clinic. Call 330-375-2772 to make an appointment.

People with questions can call the health department at 330-375-2662 or visit the measles page on the county's website. The Ohio Department of Health also has information on the disease available here.

