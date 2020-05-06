Coronavirus Questions Answered: Will There Be A Second Wave?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

William asked: If we reopen before a vaccine is available, could we see a second or third wave like what happened in the 1918 flu pandemic?

Dr. Keith Armitage of University Hospitals said he thinks this will be different because the coronavirus is unlikely to be seasonal.

“It seems like it’s probably not likely that lots of sun or warm weather do much to mitigate the spread of coronavirus," he said.

He said hospitals are preparing for potential surges, but he thinks Ohio will be able to reduce how big the surge is, and he’s optimistic the state won’t see as bad of a surge as certain hot spots like Italy or New York City have seen.

But Armitage said until an effective treatment or a vaccine is available, surges are possible, and social distancing measures will need to remain in place to mitigate it.