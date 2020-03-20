© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Does Outside Temperature Affect The Virus?

By Lisa Ryan
Published March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
From the evidence so far, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather, according to the World Health Organization. [World Health Organization]
What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Jim from Vermilion asked: “Does outside temperature affect the virus?”

University Hospitals infectious disease specialist Dr. Keith Armitage said hotter outside temperatures could impact how long a virus — including potentially coronavirus — can live on a surface.

But even though heat can shorten a virus’ lifespan on a surface, warmer temperatures probably won’t reduce the spread.

“If someone is coughing, they have coronavirus, and you’re near them, I think the temperature’s not going to have a big impact,” said Armitage.

The World Health Organization says evidence so far suggests coronavirus can spread in all climates, including hot and humid weather. WHO says COVID-19 is also unaffected by cold and snow.

Lisa Ryan
