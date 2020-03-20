Coronavirus Questions Answered: Does Outside Temperature Affect The Virus?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

Jim from Vermilion asked: “Does outside temperature affect the virus?”

University Hospitals infectious disease specialist Dr. Keith Armitage said hotter outside temperatures could impact how long a virus — including potentially coronavirus — can live on a surface.

But even though heat can shorten a virus’ lifespan on a surface, warmer temperatures probably won’t reduce the spread.

“If someone is coughing, they have coronavirus, and you’re near them, I think the temperature’s not going to have a big impact,” said Armitage.

The World Health Organization says evidence so far suggests coronavirus can spread in all climates, including hot and humid weather. WHO says COVID-19 is also unaffected by cold and snow.