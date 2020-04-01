© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Will COVID-19 Stop?

By Lisa Ryan
Published April 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
This chart shows the number of new cases per day with and without social distancing measures. [Ohio Department of Health]
What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

George from Wadsworth asked: Will COVID-19 stop?

That's a question on the minds of many who are anxious to get out of their houses and have their lives return to the way things were before social distancing measures.

Dr. Brook Watts of MetroHealth said yes, she does think it will stop, because we will continue to work toward the vaccine, which will help us have immunity. But that's likely more than a year away.

“The reason everyone is so worried about this virus is it’s one we’ve never seen before, so none of us have immunity," said Watts.

Watts said the precautions we’re taking as a society right now are so everyone doesn't become infected at the same time. As Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have explained during their daily press conferences, this is a method called flattening the curve, which will help keep patients from overwhelming the health care system.

Lisa Ryan
