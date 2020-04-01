Coronavirus Questions Answered: Will COVID-19 Stop?

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

George from Wadsworth asked: Will COVID-19 stop?

That's a question on the minds of many who are anxious to get out of their houses and have their lives return to the way things were before social distancing measures.

Dr. Brook Watts of MetroHealth said yes, she does think it will stop, because we will continue to work toward the vaccine, which will help us have immunity. But that's likely more than a year away.

“The reason everyone is so worried about this virus is it’s one we’ve never seen before, so none of us have immunity," said Watts.

Watts said the precautions we’re taking as a society right now are so everyone doesn't become infected at the same time. As Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton have explained during their daily press conferences, this is a method called flattening the curve, which will help keep patients from overwhelming the health care system.