Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Should We Stop Talking In Public?

By Lisa Ryan
Published March 27, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
If we spit when we talk, does it spread the infection? [Jacob Lund / Shutterstock]
woman hands credit card to a store clerk

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Karen from Lakewood asked: "When we talk, we can’t help but spit a fine mist of saliva. Why isn’t anyone giving direction to limit unnecessary speaking when in public? At grocery stores/pharmacies for example."

Cleveland Clinic pulmonologist Dr. Nikita Desai said Karen has the right idea, which is why there are social distancing rules while in public.

“The average amount of saliva that does get sprayed for people that are particularly spitty with their talking is about six feet, so that is the recommendation," Desai said.

She said anyone who spits quite a bit while talking might want to follow Karen’s advice and avoid talking in public.

Coronavirus: Your Questions Answered
Lisa Ryan
lisa.ryan@ideastream.org | 216-916-6158
See stories by Lisa Ryan
