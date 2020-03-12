© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Coronavirus Questions Answered: Social Greetings

By Lisa Ryan
Published March 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM EDT
Dr. Amy Ray of MetroHealth says foot taps are a new way to greet people that allow people to not spread germs. [Anna Huntsman / ideastream]
Dr. Amy Ray of MetroHealth says foot taps are a new way to greet people that allow people to not spread germs. [Anna Huntsman / ideastream]

What are your questions about the coronavirus?

ideastream is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can  send us your questions with our online form, through our  social media  pages and  group or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll  keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.

Is it rude to not want to shake hands in an effort to stop the spread of germs? That’s what Judy from Cleveland wants to know.

She says: “Please talk about ways of social greetings since shaking hands transmits germs. I've seen people link elbows, but that doesn't seem right since we're supposed to cough into our arms and elbows!”

Dr. Amy Ray, an infectious disease doctor from MetroHealth, agrees with Judy. Elbow bumps bring you face to face with someone who might be infected, and the CDC recommends keeping six feet away because that’s the range that virus droplets can travel.  

“My answer to social greeting is simply meeting eye contact and smiling,” Ray said. “If you want to do a foot tap, like has been out on Facebook, that’s a possibility too.”

Whichever way you choose to greet people, avoiding face-to-face contact is important, says Ray.

Tags
Health CoronavirusCoronavirus: Your Questions AnsweredBe WellNews Feature
Lisa Ryan
lisa.ryan@ideastream.org | 216-916-6158
See stories by Lisa Ryan
Related Content