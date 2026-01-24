DeWine declares state of emergency ahead of Winter Storm Fern

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a state of emergency proclamation Saturday afternoon as Winter Storm Fern is expected to bring heavy snow and dangerously cold temperatures to Ohio over the weekend.

The National Weather Service forecasts up to 12 inches of snow in parts of the state, along with frigid temperatures before, during and after the storm. In Northeast Ohio, forecasters said several inches of snow is expected, with higher totals possible in lake-effect snow belts.

According to the NWS, cold air behind the system could create dangerous wind chills and increase the risk of frostbite and hypothermia for anyone spending extended time outdoors. Ohio officials said the combination of snow and cold could make travel hazardous and strain local resources.

“I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it’s absolutely necessary to be out,” DeWine said in a statement. “We were expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders might not be able to get to you quickly.”

Under the proclamation, DeWine ordered state agencies to increase support for local communities, with the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Ohio Department of Transportation prepared to deploy if conditions deteriorated.

The order also allows the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to suspend standard purchasing requirements so the state can quickly obtain supplies and resources to protect public health and safety.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency said residents should prepare before the storm by monitoring forecasts and alerts, stocking up on food, water, medications and emergency supplies, insulating pipes and charging devices.

Officials said people should stay home during the storm. Those who must travel should plan routes ahead of time, slow down, increase following distance and give snowplows plenty of space. Ohio EMA said drivers should check tire pressure, batteries and windshield fluid and carry a winter emergency kit. If a crash or breakdown occurs, officials said drivers should turn on hazard lights, move off the road way if possible, stay in their vehicles and call #677 or 911 for help.

DeWine said drivers should keep winter emergency kits in their vehicles with blankets, water, a flashlight and extra clothing. Officials also recommended keeping fuel tanks at least half full and allowing extra time for trips.

At home, the Ohio EMA said residents should close off unused rooms, use blankets and layers to stay warm and avoid using ovens or grills for heat. The agency also advised never leaving space heaters unattended, following manufacturer directions when using generators and keeping phones charged —communicating with text messages to conserve battery and be able to listen to official updates.