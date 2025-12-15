Akron City Council considers rule changes, public comment restrictions

In its last meeting of the year Monday, Akron City Council is considering updating its rules, including tightening public comment restrictions.

Council Vice President Jeff Fusco is proposing limiting public comment to Akron residents, taxpayers, utility customers and property owners. Residents of the city's joint economic development districts, such as Copley, would also be permitted to speak.

If someone talks about a “matter beyond council’s authority,” Fusco has proposed cutting off their comment.

“There’s so much we have here to do, there’s a lot here that we have, and to a certain extent we’ve swerved a little bit away,” Fusco said during council’s rules committee on Dec. 8.

Councilmember Fran Wilson is concerned the new restrictions will exclude people. Fusco countered it will allow council to better prioritize issues in Akron.

“Focusing on what we need to focus on and our constituents, and responding better to them,” Fusco said. “I would rather, as opposed to saying exclude, I would rather say include, those that have a vested interest in the city of Akron.”

Canton City Council recently suspended its public comment period altogether - citing safety concerns and an influx of people speaking on matters that council does not have authority over.

In 2023, Akron City Council approved certain restrictions, including limiting the comment period to 10 speakers. Speakers can speak once every 30 days.

On Monday, Akron council members are also considering term limits for leadership positions – president, vice president and president pro-tem – and limiting how many committees a council member can chair.

Wilson introduced the proposal Dec. 8.

Councilmember Linda Omobien is in favor of the change, she said. She's been the vice-chair of many committees over the years but never chair.

“Every time it's time to appoint a chair, we've appointed a white male to those positions,” Omobien said. “So, let's not pretend we have all this order going on. We have the quid-pro-quo that we’ve had for years down here."

Omobien currently chairs the health and social services committee, which does not meet often, she said. She has served as vice chair for the budget committee previously and questioned why Phil Lombardo was picked as chair, rather than her.

Council members can always recommend a change, Fusco said.

"Any time one would wish to propose a change in leadership, one can do that. They can bring that to the floor anytime,” he said.

Fusco chairs two committees: planning and economic development, and housing and neighborhood assistance. Councilmember Brad McKitrick also chairs two — the public safety and rules committees — as well as Councilmember Donnie Kammer, who chairs the public utilities and green and the public service committees.

Lombardo chairs the budget committee, and Councilmember Sharon Connor chairs the parks and recreation committee.

Council will vote on leadership positions Monday, in addition to the proposed new rules. Council will be in recess for the remainder of the year.