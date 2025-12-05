Akron’s bicentennial festivities are almost over, but residents are still eager to celebrate history

As 2025 comes to a close, Akron’s bicentennial celebration is also winding down. The city was founded by Simon Perkins on Dec. 6, 1825.

But residents want to continue exploring the city’s rich history, said Mark Greer, executive director of Akron200, the nonprofit tasked with planning and executing the bicentennial.

“To be able to touch all corners and all communities of Akron was one of the things that we were very intentional about wanting to achieve,” Greer said. “Our partners, our sponsors, all of the attendees have really made the bicentennial a memorable experience.”

Greer has heard from residents that they are particularly eager to learn more about places outside of their respective neighborhoods.

“I think that may be one of the biggest surprises, and one of the things we set out to do throughout the bicentennial, was get people out of their corners of Akron,” Greer said. “For example, we had events involving the canal, and we talked and met with so many people who, you know, lived their whole lives in Akron but never came down to the canal, or any of the locks.”

Inspired by that feedback, Akron200 transferred some funds to the Summit County Historical Society to continue some history-centered programming next year.

Residents also want to continue volunteering, like neighborhood plantings and beautification initiatives, Greer added.

“I think going forward, you’re going to see a lot more neighborhood and community synergy,” Greer said. “That was one of the things that not only inspires me, but is really a driving force behind the entire bicentennial.”

Jean-Marie Papoi / Ideastream Public Media A model of the airship USS Akron hangs from the atrium of the Akron History Center above a display outlining the city's contributions to the music industry.

Wrapping up and looking ahead

Akron200 held more than 250 events over the past year across the city’s 24 neighborhoods, Greer said.

One highlight for Greer was the Forgotten History Forum series, 12 presentations focused on less-known pieces of the city’s history, he said. Events with the highest attendance included the parade in July, the opening ceremony last December and the bicentennial concert earlier this week, Greer added.

Another highlight, Greer said, was the opening of the Akron History Center, the city’s first general history museum.

The bicentennial closing ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. at Perkins Square in Downtown Akron, near West Bowery and West Exchange streets.

Speakers, including David Lieberth of the Akron History Center and Leianne Neff Heppner of the Summit County Historical Society, will explore Akron’s early history, including the significance of the founding family, the Perkins.

The ceremony will also look to the future with an announcement from Mayor Shammas Malik, Greer added.

“This is going to be a really exciting announcement, with Mayor Malik unveiling the new city logo,” Greer said.

They will also announce details about a bicentennial time capsule.

Residents can donate items for the capsule to the Summit County Historical Society.

There are a handful additional events taking place before the end of the year, including the final Forgotten History forum focused on the history of the African American church on Dec. 9 at Wesley Temple AME Zion Church, Greer added.