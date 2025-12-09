Akron RubberDucks sold to emerging sports ownership company

The Akron RubberDucks baseball team has a new owner.

Major League Baseball approved the sale of the Cleveland Guardians’ Class AA affiliate Tuesday to Prospector Baseball Group LLC. The company is led by longtime sports executive John Abbamondi and tech entrepreneur Ben Boyer.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Akron RubberDucks to the Prospector Baseball Group family," Abbamondi and Boyer said in a joint statement. "The RubberDucks are renowned for being one of the best franchises in Minor League Baseball, deeply rooted in the history and unique spirit of the Akron community."

Since 2012, the RubberDucks had been owned by Ken Babby, principal and founder of Fast Forward Sports Group. Babby was named CEO of the Tampa Bay Rays in October.

As part of the deal, PBG also acquired the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Class AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins, which Babby had also owned.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me and for our family,” Babby said in the statement. “Northeast Ohio has been a home to us for much of the last 15 years, and we will miss our friends and this incredible community.”

Babby oversaw Akron RubberDucks’ rebranding in 2013 from the Akron Aeros in 2013.

Babby is excited about the team’s new ownership, he said.

“We were very careful in selecting the right new owners of this team, Prospector Baseball Group,” Babby said. “I have no doubt that John and his team will be worthy stewards of this beloved franchise, bringing everyday passion, integrity and commitment to the RubberDucks and everyone who loves this team.”

PBG is "creating the most advanced and community-connected Minor League Baseball platform in the country," according to its LinkedIn page. PBG also owns the Lancaster Stormers, a baseball team part of an MLB partner league.

Before becoming CEO of Prospector Baseball Group this year, Abbamondi worked for the National Basketball Association, the Madison Square Garden Company and BSE Global, the parent company of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The news comes as the team is undergoing another big change: the name of its stadium. Canal Park, where the team has played since 1997, will be known as 7 17 Credit Union Park starting next season.

In a September news release, officials for the organization said the new partnership will allow the team to keep prices low for fans.

“717 Credit Union has been an amazing partner for us and the Akron community,” RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said in the release. “This special naming rights partnership allows us to keep offering $5 tickets and $2.50 hot dogs for every game.”

Abbamondi will keep the Akron community at the forefront of the Akron RubberDucks under his leadership, he said.

“PBG will operate the Akron RubberDucks and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp with a distinctively local touch, with fans coming first, just as they always were under Fast Forward Sports,” Abbamondi said. “We truly believe that a ballpark is the heartbeat of any community—a gathering place where families, friends, and fans of all ages come together to enjoy life to the fullest. In both Akron and Jacksonville, that belief will inspire us on a daily basis in the years ahead.”