Cleveland City Council punts on approving Browns exit deal, possibly delaying $25M payment to city

Cleveland City Council again punted on legislative action to approve the Browns' $100 million exit deal, possibly delaying a $25 million payment to the city.

After two previous hours-long hearings and intense questioning with Mayor Justin Bibb's administration over his settlement with the Haslam Sports Group, members brought external experts to the table to weigh in on the deal as council faces an end-of-year deadline to approve.

Those included Ken Silliman, a retired chief of staff to former Mayor Frank Jackson. With 30 years of city government experience — so much so he wrote a book about the history of city-funded sports facilities — he called the Brook Park proposal the "worst deal" he's seen for the city.

Still, Silliman said given the city's limited leverage beyond the team's lease expiry after the 2028 season, and HSG's $600 million in funding from the Ohio legislature, the $100 million commitment from the team's owners may be the best deal Cleveland can get.

"We have to take emotion out of it and look at what’s best for the City of Cleveland going forward," he told members of council, many of whom continued to express their desire for Bibb to have gotten "more" for the city. "The settlement is appropriate, the dollar amount is appropriate... and it is a good way to basically make lemonade out of lemons."

Council President Blaine Griffin said thorough vetting is required to fortify and bulletproof the settlement contract. For example, Silliman recommended language tweaks to eliminate any uncertainty in clauses about the city's agreement to make its best efforts to support the Brook Park project, which law director Mark Griffin agreed was "important and valuable."

But the administration said further legislative inaction could delay the Haslams' upfront payment of $25 million, which was originally expected to be paid before the end of the year.

Though Cleveland's law director has discretion over the status of city lawsuits, council is responsible for approving key elements of the settlement, including accepting donations and approving demolition.

"The approval of this deal is extremely important," a city spokesperson said in a written statement to Ideastream. "If the settlement is not approved, the city could end up with no money, the responsibility for the legal fees, and the responsibility to demolish the stadium."

Council's last meeting of the year is Dec. 1. If they do not approve the deal by that meeting, the body may need to hold a special session to approve acceptance of the funds.

As pressure mounts, other city stakeholders who have vocally opposed the Browns' decision told council to accept the team's departure and take the money, which includes an estimated $30 million to raze the existing stadium and make it site ready for future Downtown development.

"This a time to build, a time to move forward with purpose and clear vision," said Michael Deemer, the President and CEO of Downtown Cleveland Inc. "And that’s why on behalf of Downtown businesses large and small, property owners, residents and workers, I’m very respectful and heavy-heartedly urging this council to approve."

Deemer called the Brook Park project a "generational mistake," but said if an economic hole is coming for Downtown, it's time to invest in and strengthen existing businesses before the Haslams' entertainment complex "cannibalizes" the urban core.

Some council members still wouldn't budge. Ward 16's Brian Kazy, who has long criticized the Browns' owners and made biting remarks about the mayor "sleeping with the dogs" and getting fleas, read back Deemer's Crain's op-ed condemning the team's relocation.

"What changed?" he asked.

Deemer said he stands by the organization's previous statements but said it was a matter of taking money on the table or nothing at all.

"I guess that's the difference... I am going to be one of those guys who die in this alley on this situation," Kazy said.

Meanwhile, other council members agreed it was time to move forward after more than a year of fighting to focus on other city issues.

"I guess I'm interested for those who keep saying that we could have gotten more... Tell me how we could've gotten more, and how much," outgoing council Ward 10 Council Member Anthony Hairston said to his colleagues.

No one responded.

"Exactly. It's all talk," Hairston said. "So either we are going to work together to try to make the best of what we have here, or we're going to continue to spew and create division instead of trying to come together and move this community forward."