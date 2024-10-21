Cuyahoga County to weigh program to help seniors pay back property taxes

A taxpayer assistance program could help Cuyahoga County seniors who have fallen behind on property taxes.

If approved by the county council, taxpayers 70 and older could get up to $10,000 to be used to pay late or current property taxes or foreclosure fees, according to County Executive Chris Ronayne.

Ronayne and County Treasurer Brad Cromes will introduce the legislation at the Tuesday council meeting, according to a press release from Ronayne's office.

Financial help isn't the only help the county would provide.

"We'll fund housing counseling services, which is available to all of you whether you're delinquent or not with your taxes, so help ensure residents are given the tools they need to catch up on taxes and make informed housing choices going forward," Ronayne said during a press conference Monday.

Earlier this year, property appraisals in Cuyahoga County increased an average of 32%, leaving some with higher tax bills.

The funds would come from the county's delinquent tax and assessment collection, with an initial allocation of $2.5 million per year for two years, the press release said. The county will spend $2 million per year in direct taxpayer assistance and $500,000 per year on housing counseling services.

What can the funding be used for?

Pay certified delinquent or late property taxes

Pay current property taxes

Pay foreclosure fees and court costs related to a pre-existing foreclosure

To satisfy pre-existing tax lien certificates

How does a resident qualify?

Maintain a primary residence in Cuyahoga County with an active certified tax delinquency

Be the primary or joint owner

Be 70 years old or older

Have an annual household income of less than $70,000

Establish a delinquent tax payment contract for any remaining delinquency

Participate in the Easy Pay installment payment program for future taxes

Participate in housing counseling services with CHN Housing Partners

How to enroll?