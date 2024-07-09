Cuyahoga County property values are way up. Here's what that means for property taxes

Many Cuyahoga County property owners can expect to see a hike in their property tax bills soon following the first major appraisal since the pandemic found an average increase of 32% in values.

Increases from the state-mandated sexennial appraisal's results ranged from a low of 15% in Hunting Valley to a high of 67% in East Cleveland.

But Cuyahoga County officials want to make it clear: increased valuation does not necessarily translate to property tax spikes.

In most cases, property owners should expect a single-digit percent increase, said Brad Cromes, the county's treasurer, said during a press conference Tuesday.

The county mailed valuation letters to every homeowner in the county this week.



How can I contest my home's value?

If homeowners do not believe they can sell their house at the valuation price, they may file an informal complaint in pursuit of a lower property tax bill.

There are three ways to do so:



Online

Via mail, email (BORinfo@cuyahogacounty.us) or fax (216-443-8282)

In-person at 2079 E. 9th St, Cleveland

Officials recommend making any copies of documentation ahead of submission. Once they are submitted, documents will not be released back to the property owner. The county will only consider the first submission per parcel.

Property owners may also estimate property taxes using their appraised value on the county's online calculator.



What programs does the county offer?

Officials said they understand the anxieties associated with property tax increases and potentially "big swings" coming taxpayers' ways.

"It’s up to the state of Ohio to fix this problem," said the county's Fiscal Officer Michael Chambers.

But Cromes said they are not "waiting" for the state to alleviate the burden some property owners are feeling. The county is working to develop a program geared toward seniors and those delinquent on their taxes.

Other programs already in place include an owner-occupancy credit of 2.5%, a military deferment program, a homestead tax exemption, an income-based program which assists senior citizens, disabled homeowners and surviving spouses. Those interested may contact the county for assistance.

Cuyahoga County will also host information sessions on the reappraisal, how to contest the new values and how to get help paying:

