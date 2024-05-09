Top Cleveland safety advisor resigns amid controversy over hiring process, civil rights allegations

A top Cleveland safety advisor resigned Thursday afternoon, the same day Ideastream reported the former roommate of Mayor Justin Bibb helped draft his own job description before it was posted.

McHugh has been at the center of controversy since he started the newly created position of Senior Advisor for Public Safety last month. Council members and residents began raising concerns about his personal attachment to Bibb, with whom he reportedly roomed at American University, and allegations that he violated an elderly Black couple’s civil rights and falsified police reports while working as a police detective in Washington, D.C.

Ideastream obtained records Wednesday evening that showed that members from the Mayor's office appeared to have solicited McHugh's input on the job description on Oct. 3. The job was not posted until "late October," according to a city spokesperson.

The annual salary for the position was $124,000.

Bibb announced McHugh's resignation in a written statement released Thursday afternoon.

"I understand that the hiring of Phil has evoked pain within our community. I have heard your concerns and acknowledge that situations like these are hard — as a leader, as a resident, and as a Black man," Bibb wrote. "The issues of race, discrimination and privilege that have been raised are complex and nuanced, and I've been grappling with how to best navigate and address them.

"Phil recognizes that his past has led to a distraction as well as concern from our community and my staff," Bibb continued. "It became clear to Phil that he will not be able to be effective in this environment."

This is a developing story and it will be updated.

Read Mayor Justin Bibb's full statement below:

Dear Cleveland Residents,

I am writing to inform you of the decision of Philip McHugh to resign from his role in the Department of Public Safety and to step down from the administration effective immediately.

I understand that the hiring of Phil has evoked pain within our community. I have heard your concerns and acknowledge that situations like these are hard – as a leader, as a resident, and as a Black man. The issues of race, discrimination and privilege that have been raised are complex and nuanced, and I've been grappling with how to best navigate and address them.

As a Black man born and raised in Cleveland, with grandparents from the segregated South who instilled in me a deep commitment to civil rights and social justice, I ran for Mayor of Cleveland with a vision of creating equitable change. I believe in the power of effective leadership and diverse perspectives to address the most pressing, complex issues facing our community. First and foremost of these is public safety. I know that if we cannot get this right, nothing else matters.

I have said from the beginning that our city is in need of smart and talented individuals to help us modernize public safety and address the evolving challenges we face. The complexities of public safety require innovative solutions, data-driven strategies, and a collaborative approach that leverages the expertise and insights of a diverse range of professionals. Since meeting Phil, I have known him to be this type of leader. However, Phil recognizes that his past has led to a distraction as well as concern from our community and my staff. It became clear to Phil that he will not be able to be effective in this environment. Still, I remain committed to delivering these solutions for Clevelanders so they have the level of service they deserve.

Every day I wake up, I’m focused on the safety of our residents. It's a pivotal moment in our city where we have the opportunity to make a real difference, and I'm committed to doing everything in my power to ensure that we do.

My commitment is unwavering and I need each and every one of you to continue to help us in that cause.

I am here for you and I am here with you.