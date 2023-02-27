Citizens, councilmembers upset after Black lawyer is pulled from Akron police oversight board

Akron City Council is divided over a last-minute change to its nominees for the new civilian oversight board.

The proposed nominees for the nine-member board were announced three weeks ago, but on Monday – just hours before the deadline to seat the board, as required by the city’s charter - members voted 3 to 2 to eliminate Imokhai Okolo, a young, Black lawyer and community activist, from the list.

In council’s public safety committee meeting, some councilmembers cited concerns that Okolo could not be objective due to a social media post he made last summer in which he reportedly called police “pigs.”

Other councilmembers said Okolo’s perspective as a young Black man was critical for the board.

Okolo, who was permitted to address council for about three minutes, touted his experience as an attorney and said objectivity wouldn’t be an issue.

“It’s truly a slap in the face to me and the rest of the community,” Okolo said. “What do you want us to do? You ask us to be a part of the solution, and we want to be a part of that solution, and then you say no.

“You slam the door in our face and you say ‘one social media post defines you. One social media post says you’re not allowed to be in this room anymore,’” he added.

Public safety committee chair Donnie Kammer introduced a substitute to the list of proposed nominees during the meeting. The legislation was not listed on council’s agenda for the meeting, nor can it be found anywhere on the website as of this time of publication. Councilman Shammas Malik said he was emailed the change to the legislation during the meeting.

Ideastream Public Media has requested the document.

Malik is frustrated by the last-minute change.

“It’s so disrespectful to the council, to the city, to the over 60 percent of residents who passed this charter amendment, to Imokhai Okolo who is so accomplished and doesn’t even get a vote. So, I’m beside myself,” Malik said.

Akron residents overwhelmingly approved Issue 10, a charter amendment which created the nine-member review board, in the 2022 general election. Under the charter language, the board must be seated within 90 days of the election certification – making the deadline Feb. 27.

In the substitution to the list, Okolo is replaced by Renatta Griffith Hambrick, an Akron resident who works with a police department in Craig Beach in Mahoning County, according to her application. She is also employed at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland.

Malik wants council to vote on the original list of nominees tonight. He plans to not vote for the new list if Okolo is not given another chance.

Councilwoman Tara Mosley also plans to vote no in that case, she said.

Speaking atnthe committee meeting, Councilwoman Linda Omobien said aside from Okolo’s experience and knowledge as an attorney, his lived experiences as a Black man in Akron make him a good candidate for the oversight board.

“All of the killings that have happened at the hands of the police across the United States of America, and even in our own community – the ones that are impacted the most are young Black men. We do not have one represented on this committee,” she said.

Councilman Brad McKitrick, one of the three public safety committee members who voted to replace Okolo with Hambrick, brought forth concerns about Okolo’s social media.

“There’s been some issues in the city of Columbus with their oversight board where they actually made a motion to remove somebody because of comments that were made, and I really don’t want that to happen here," McKitrick said.

Councilmembers Donnie Kammer and Phil Lombardo also voted to replace Okolo while Malik and Mosley voted against.

This is a developing story and will be updated.