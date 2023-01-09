Danny Kelly selected to fill Cleveland City Council Ward 11 seat

Outgoing Ward 11 Cleveland City Councilmember Brian Mooney has nominated labor leader and Cleveland schools employee Danny Kelly to take over his seat when he moves over to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas later this week.

“I’ll work just as hard as I can for my families in this position as I have for every family in the 105 schools in Cleveland that I work for,” Kelly told councilmembers following his nomination.

The 15 out of 17 members present unanimously approved the nomination at their caucus meeting Monday. The full council is expected to approve the nomination at their meeting Monday night.

“Mr. Kelly, we’re a team,” said Council President Blaine Griffin, who helped select Kelly. “This council is a body. We’re not just a collection of individuals, we’re a body.”

Griffin invoked the unit rule during the nomination process, requiring that all Democratic members of council, which is all 17 members, vote to affirm Kelly or face penalties from the party.

Several other councilmembers praised Kelly’s work ethic and service in the community.

“You really are the quintessential public servant,” said Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer. “I have always been amazed by your energy and resilience and commitment.”

Mooney was originally appointed to his seat by outgoing councilmember Dona Brady in 2020 and won an election for the seat the next year.

Last year, he ran for and won a seat on the court of common pleas and officially takes over that role on January 12.

Mooney said Kelly was selected after interviewing candidates and consulting with Council President Blaine Griffin.

“And it became clear that there was one person that stood above the rest,” Mooney said.

There will be an election to fill the remainder of Mooney’s term later this year.