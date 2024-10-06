A new report found fish from Ohio's lakes and rivers tested positive for forever chemicals. Now the state is studying the issue.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency set federal limits on harmful chemicals called PFAS in drinking water. Though the rule is the first of its kind in the nation, it has raised questions from water utilities about the cost to implement.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced new legally enforceable standards to limit PFAS in drinking water.
We tested some common household items known to often contain PFAS to see how common they are. Here's what we found.
Experts say the best way to protect yourself from PFAS is to be knowledgeable about where they are and find alternatives. Doing so will help reduce exposure and limit the risk of long-term effects like high cholesterol and various types of cancer.
Attorney Robert Bilott has spent decades working to hold chemical manufacturers accountable for contaminating the environment with forever chemicals.
A family of widely used chemicals has been implicated in a range of illnesses but are still found in common consumer goods - should we be worried about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS? Ideastream Public Media's reporters try to answer that question.
The EPA proposed the first federal limits for the toxic “forever chemicals.” If they take effect, they would mean big changes for Ohio’s water utilities.