Cleveland school consolidation plan continues to generate debate

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District Board of Education heard diverging opinions at Wednesday's meeting from staff, parents and community members on a proposed plan to consolidate and close schools across the city.

Representatives from the Cleveland Public Library and local childcare nonprofit Pre4Cle announced their support for the plan during public comment, while several union leaders asked for the district to not be hasty in decisions that would impact thousands of staff.

Shenise Johnson Thomas, chief of external relations and development for the Cleveland Public Library, said the library system will help families and the district through the transition of school buildings, students and staff.

"Every CPL campus will serve as a trusted partner and point of connection for CMSD families, helping to provide accurate information on school assignments and creating state safe spaces for questions and dialog," she said.

Cleveland Teachers Union President Shari Obrenski said she supports the idea of consolidation broadly, as the district has seen its enrollment drop significantly and faces budget challenges. But she said some individual changes to schools are more questionable than others.

"You need to examine closely why, for example, (Charles) Mooney's moving to Denison and not the other way around, or why neither is consolidating with Ben Franklin, or why the John Hay campus is being condensed when it would seem there's no actual existing plan for how that will be accomplished, or why Hannah Gibbons is moving to Memorial as opposed to O.H. Perry, which is physically closer to Hannah Gibbons, particularly when we have a limited capacity for transportation," she said.

Obrenski cautioned that four weeks of discussion might not be enough time to make such a large decision, suggesting the board consider editing the proposal, and which schools it affects, instead of approving it as is.

Union representative Scherhera Shearer urged the district to take a thoughtful approach when looking at staffing. She's member vice president of the SEIU District 1199 union, which represents cafeteria workers, secretaries and others.

"We urge you to recognize that some schools may see their enrollment double," she said. "This reality requires a serious commitment to prioritizing adequate support staffing levels for the 2026-2027 school year."

CMSD CEO Warren Morgan said the district estimates about $30 million in savings annually from the plan, which calls for 29 fewer schools and moving those students and staff elsewhere. He has said it's not clear yet if, or how many, layoffs might result from the plan. That's because staffing will be based on enrollment numbers after the consolidation, if approved.

Some parents expressed concern about the plan Wednesday, arguing smaller schools are beneficial for some students. Jessica Rockas, a parent of a student at Valley View Boys Leadership Academy, said her son has thrived at that school. But it will be merged with Kenneth W. Clement Boys Leadership Academy on the far East Side under the consolidation plan.

"To us it is a closure, it is a different building, it is a different name, and it is in a completely different community," she said. "...Thinking of the decision to put him on a bus for probably 45 minutes to an hour every day. It's just not an option for us."

The CMSD Board of Education is scheduled vote on the plan on Dec. 9. Public comment will also be held during the Dec. 2 meeting.