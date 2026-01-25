Northeast Ohio counties escalate snow emergencies due to winter storm

Cuyahoga County officials declared a Level 2 snow emergency Sunday as Winter Storm Fern brought heavy snow and hazardous travel to Northeast Ohio.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel elevated the county to a Level 2 snow emergency because of heavy snowfall and dangerous driving conditions, announced in a news release Sunday afternoon.

A Level 2 emergency means roadways are extremely hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be very icy. Officials urged motorists to limit travel to essential trips only.

“Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should do so,” the sheriff’s office said.

Rachel Rood / Ideastream Public Media Snow has begun to pile in neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio.

Residents are advised to follow guidance from their local municipalities on parking bans and road closures. Updates were to be sent through the ReadyNotify system and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff app.

Under Ohio’s snow emergency system, Level 2 means travel should be limited, while Level 3, issued in Erie and Huron counties, closes roadways to all but emergency personnel. Drivers who violate a Level 3 emergency risk fines or arrest if they are not responding to urgent needs.

County sheriffs issue snow emergencies in Ohio and determine the appropriate level based on local conditions.

Winter Storm Fern arrived overnight and blanketed Northeast Ohio with snow Sunday morning. The National Weather Service in Cleveland reports that more than 10 to 15 inches of snow has fallen in Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Forecasters expect an additional 5 to 7 inches before snowfall tapers off Sunday evening.

The storm was part of a large system stretching across much of the United States, bringing heavy snow, sleet and ice and prompting winter weather warnings in multiple states. Power outages are reported nationwide, with hundreds of thousands of customers without electricity in several states.

The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Northeast Ohio through Monday morning. The weather service predicts another 3 to 8 inches of snow from Sunday afternoon through Monday.

The weather service also issued an Extreme Cold Watch for Northeast Ohio from Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon, warning that wind chills could drop as low as 24 degrees below zero.

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission urged motorists to remain cautious ahead of Monday morning's commute as the remnants of Winter Storm Fern may continue to affect travel. Officials warned that the storm’s Arctic blast was expected to linger into next week, with subzero wind chills and freezing temperatures forecast through Thursday.

Cleveland, Akron and hundreds of school districts in Northeast Ohio canceled classes Monday because of the storm. Summit and Cuyahoga counties have announced court closures Monday. Cuyahoga County has also announced that most of its buildings will be closed to the public as well as all Auto Title locations. Giant Eagle announced its stores would close early at 4 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.