Lorain County’s Black girls struggle mentally. Experts look for answers.

This story came from Ideastream Public Media’s engaged journalism team, as part of our commitment to telling stories with people and communities across Northeast Ohio.

On a recent Saturday morning, a conference at Lorain County Community College kicked off the county's new chapter of Black Girl Rising, a nonprofit helping Black girls build confidence.

Girls and teenagers from across the county sat together at tables, listening intently as speakers and panelists discuss a topic of growing importance: mental health.

Regan Philips is the co-chair of Communities of Color, a subcommittee of the county’s Suicide Prevention Coalition. She said conferences like this one are important because Lorain’s Black girls and teens are often isolated.

“If they're the only Black girl in their community, their hair is targeted, their skin color is targeted,” Phillips said. “So, if you're always a target and if the way you show up in your own authentic way is a problem, then there's a need.”

J Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Pressure from school, conflicts with friends, and anxiety about the political climate are all stressors for today's youth, says Aspen Jackson, 16.

According to Lorain County Public Health, teens 15 to 19, especially Black girls, are visiting the emergency department for self harm more than any other demographic in the county. Visits rose 40% in the past four years alone.

Aspen Jackson, 16, said her mental health is hit or miss. Jackson says the pressures of school, disagreements with friends and the anxiety of the current political climate can add a lot of stress to a young person’s life.

“Recently, some days are better than others,” Jackson said. “It's just a lot all the time and it's coming from different areas of your life and not everyone has a safe space or person to turn to.”

A growing crisis

Kids’ mental health isn’t just a local issue; it’s a national one. Historically, Black women were the least likely demographic to commit suicide, but recent trends show a sharp increase in suicide rates among young Black girls and women.

According to Columbia University, suicide rates for Black girls and women has climbed since 1999, and has more than doubled for those ages 15 to 24. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, rates for depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts have continued to rise, and young women of color are seeing the sharpest increases.

Cyberbullying, structural racism and lack of access to culturally competent care are some of the factors cited as responsible for the mental health issues of Black girls. Poverty is also a major issue, as lower incomes are linked to higher rates of depression and psychological distress.

“Some [young] people have to work because they need those extra funds,” Jackson said, adding that balancing school and work can add to students' stress. “So that just impacts us even more cause you never know what might happen.”

Listening more

It can be hard to connect kids with services, maybe in part because administrators don’t have a strong enough handle on what young people need, said Rebecca Jones, director of child and adolescent services at the Mental Health, Addiction and Recovery Services Board of Lorain County (MHARS).

“We think we know what's best for youth without asking them,” Jones said. “It's been a long time since I was a teenager, so what I think might be a great idea for an adolescent may not be what they think.”

J Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Regan Philips is the co-chair of Communities of Color, a subcommittee of the county’s Suicide Prevention Coalition. She says organizations like Black Girl Rising bring attention to the mental health struggles Black girls experience.

She said the County is collecting data and collaborating with other partners to understand kids’ needs better. One goal is to teach Lorain’s youth healthier ways to cope with stress. For example, nonprofits like the Lorain County Urban League and Black Girl Rising provide spaces for young people to find community and express their frustrations.

At least one conference attendee said a listening ear can be the biggest difference maker.

“I've just learned to talk to the people that I trust,”

said Lesli’ana Hendricks, 17, a student at Lorain County Joint Vocational School. “If I can talk to them, then I'm gonna feel much better and they're gonna help me through it and it's gonna be great and I'm gonna feel amazing.”

There are more events for Lorain’s youth in the coming months, including open mic nights and peer-to-peer training seminars.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call or text the Frontline Suicide & Services Lifeline at 988.