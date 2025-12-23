Mr. Jingeling saved Cleveland's Christmas in 1956, and has been a holiday icon ever since

The air is electric in Severance Music Center in University Circle as the Cleveland Orchestra tunes up for one of its annual holiday concerts. Concertgoers buy drinks and chat, and the lobby is decorated with wreaths and arches of lights.

Sitting underneath one of those arches is Mr. Jingeling. Wearing a giant velvet green jacket, striped black-and-gold pants and gold shoes that roll into a point, Mr. Jingeling greets passersby with his winning smile, a jolly chuckle and the jingle of large keys on a ring.

“I remember you,” one concertgoer remarks with a smile.

Mr. Jingeling laughs with the man, who tells him all about his first visit to see the elf in Tower City. Every time one person finishes their conversation, another sits nearby, phone in hand ready to snap pictures to share with family and friends.

Then, a bell sound plays over the intercom, alerting the beginning of the concert and offering the famous elf a chance to rest — and answer questions about his history, starting with the story of how he saved Christmas.

That's a giant key ring. What's the story with your keys?

I became the keeper of the keys because Santa appointed me to make sure that nothing happens to his keys. One of them got lost many years ago. And Santa came rushing into my workshop — oh, was he upset. He said, "Mr. Jingeling, I think we're going to have to cancel Christmas." So I grabbed my tools under my arm. And I jumped in Santa's sleigh with him and away we went back to the North Pole. It only took me a few minutes to make just the right key to open the treasure house of toys. Santa handed me his ring of keys and said, "From now on, Mr. Jingeling, you will be the keeper of the keys.

A lot of Clevelanders might also remember you from a couple of your TV commercials over the years, or seeing you at one of the local department stores — Halle's and later Higbee's. How did you get started with all that?

Well, Mr. Jingeling has been a Cleveland Christmas tradition since 1956. He started on Halle's seventh floor, and the idea was simply for a one-year thing. But Mr. Jingeling was so popular that here we are, 69 years later, and there have been generations of Mr. Jingeling. I am actually number seven. The very first Mr. Jingeling was a Cleveland police officer named Tom Moviel. He worked in the jail downtown and the keys that he carried for Jingeling were real jail keys!

What does Cleveland mean to you?

Well, this is where we started. Mr. Jingeling is Cleveland. In fact, you never know where you will see me. A few years ago, I marched in the St. Patrick's Day Parade. I was Mr. O'Jingeling for the day. I've done polar plunges for the Special Olympics and I’ve thrown out first pitches for the Guardians.

OK, I think this is the biggest question I have for you. Do you have any tips to make sure I get on the nice list this year?

Well, knowing that I was going to be talking to you today, I had a conversation with Santa earlier. He told me that most of the year, you've been pretty good. But there've been a couple of things. I'm sure you know what to work on!